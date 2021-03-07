Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANKACHOPRAJONAS Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets into restaurant business, opens a new one 'SONA' in New York City | PICS

Bollywood turned Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is on cloud nine as after her memoir, she has finally launched her own restaurant in the New York City of the US. Partnered with restaurateur and nightlife-guru David Rabin, her friend – businessman Maneesh Goyal, the Indian eatery is named 'SONA' and will start functioning by late March. The 38-year-old actress, all thrilled, shared the news with her fans alongwith few pictures also featuring her singer-husband Nick Jonas. She wrote, "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavors I grew up with."

Further she wrote, "The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly.

The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!"

Not just PeeCee, but also her business partner Maneesh K. Goyal appreciated her and wrote, "Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I’m gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life. First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies “global Indian” than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner.

From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see! We’re about to have a lot of fun. See you all soon on 20th St!"

On the professional front, Priyanka's memoir, Unfinished, hit shelves last month. Speaking about films, she was lasts een in Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao.