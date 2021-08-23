Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Siddharth after 5 years, gets the cutest gift

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Siddharth

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been living across seas with her husband Nick Jonas. The diva has been working in Hollywood for a few years now and not frequently celebrates the festivals with her family in India. On Sunday, the actress celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu after five years. PeeCee shared a bunch of photos featuring her family and revealed how they celebrate the festival in person after a long time. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared the pictures, along with the caption, "First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89. Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are...expecting my gifts soon too- Love, Mimi."

Out of the four pictures shared by Priyanka, the first one featured the star with her brother Siddharth, as they stood beside each other and smiled at the camera. The second picture showed Priyanka tying a Rakhi on Siddharth's wrist. The third one was especially sweet as fans could see a smiling Priyanka holding a white mug in her hand, most probably a Rakhi gift from her brother.

The mug had the words "Being my sister is really the only gift you need. Love you" printed on it. The last and the fourth picture featured the Chopra family posing together with mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka, and Siddharth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show 'Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles. She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year. Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4.'

Recently, PeeCee announced her next Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Annoucing the film, Priyanka wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

"Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done!"

She concluded, "This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling."