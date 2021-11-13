Priyanka Chopra's answer to favourite thing about being Indian proves she's 'desi girl' at heart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made waves by constantly putting India on the global map. However, as it turns out, you can take the Indian out of India but you can’t take the India out of an Indian! And PeeCee has proven this time and again! In spite of being time zones away from India, Priyanka has often surprised everybody with how 'Indian' she is. Recently, when she attended Diwali bash, the actress answered, what's her favourite thing about being an Indian. Without giving second thoughts the actress laughed out loud and said, 'I like the fact that I can eat as much mirchi as I want."

Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh too feature in the video. Answering the same, while Lilly, at first, pointed towards her maang tika and said, “Oh, my tika!” she later added, “The resilience of my immigrant parents.” Mindy, on the other hand, said, “My favourite thing about being Indian is that it is so many things at once.” Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that Priyanka has upheld Indian tradition. Here are other instances when she proved she's a real desi girl.

Priyanka Chopra has never missed an opportunity to celebrate an Indian festival. And what’s more! Courtesy, PeeCee, Indian culture is being seen on the world stage. Her grand celebrations of Indian festivals have always made global headlines. Recently, her Diwali pooja with beau Nick Jonas in tow caught the media eye.

Also, recently, when American singer Kelly Clarkson credited Priyanka Chopra for fixing her makeup during a show, Priyanka immediately credited the kind act to the Indian in her! She said, "It's also the Indian in me, I think. It's a very cultural thing for me, being all up in your business and be like 'Let me just get you! Come here, come here, show me your face. Clean you up, go on ahead'. It's very cultural!”

Priyanka’s conscious choices of international brand partnerships mean more representation for India. As part of the Victoria’s Secret Collective, Priyanka Chopra made no qualms about the fact that she was doing this for representation. She took to her Instagram to post about it. She wrote, “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do.”

Likewise, Priyanka Chopra was recorded talking about her schooling experience in the US as a child. Apparently, kids used to ask her ‘dumb’ questions like, “Do you ride elephants and cows to school?’” She said, “They couldn’t believe that we had cars. I was so mad. I had a project coming up for my final grade and I went home and stayed up all night. I printed out images of modern India: of Mumbai, technology, and all of the cool stuff we have. I remember I got an A on that presentation.” She also added, “I’ve always felt like I’m an ambassador for India. It’s something I’ll continue doing as long as I can.”