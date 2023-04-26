Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMMIXMIMI Priyanka Chopra is epitome of glamour in pink gown at Citadel's LA premiere. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Team Citadel are in Los Angeles for the premiere after visiting Mumbai, London, and Rome. Priyanka looked stunning in a pink gown and straight hair during the occasion. Her co-star Richard Madden went for an all-black look. Stanley Tucci went for a classic look. Citadel showrunners Anthony Russo, Joe Russo were dressed in rather casual outfits.

Priyanka Chopra slays in pink gown

Priyanka's photos from the LA premiere of Citadel were shared on a fan page on Instagram on Wednesday. A commented on the post read, "Wooooww….!!! Soooo stunningly beautiful!!!" Another one read, “She is stunning.” Priyanka also posed with Richard Madden at the premiere.

See pics,

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMMYXMIMIPriyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel premiere in LA

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMMYXMIMIPriyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in LA

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMMYXMIMIPriyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in LA

About Citadel

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been directed by the Russo Brothers. The series also stars Stanley Tucci. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the Indian rendition of the series stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. It is being directed by Raj and DK. They joined the Mumbai and London premiere of the series earlier this month.

