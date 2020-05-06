Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she cuddles her pet dog Gino, see adorable pic

Bollywood celebrities are making the most of their lockdown by spending quality time with their loved ones. Many stars are also taking to their social media handles to give their fans a sneak-peek of their daily activities during the lockdown. Recently, the 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with her pet dog Gino.The Quantico actress adopted the German Shepherd as a gift for her husband, Nick Jonas, for their one year anniversary. Nick and Priyanka fell in love with Gino since the time they saw him. "I promise Gino loves my cuddles", said PeeCee sharing the picture on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Priyanka who has been an ambassador for UNICEF, recently announced that she will be collaborating with climate activist Greta Thunberg to help children affected with Covid-19. She took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us. Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg."

It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us.



(1/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Her career in Hollywood started with American thriller series Quantico, in which she played the lead role. Priyanka went on to feature in Seth Gordon's action-comedy Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She has also starred in A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic. Priyanka Chopra has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in her kitty.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage