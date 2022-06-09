Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas's video wearing kalawa goes viral; fans declare him 'National Jiju'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas performs Puja.

Highlights Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018

The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been an epitome of a perfect couple. Recently, Nick attended Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, where he talked about not just his wife Priyanka but also his daughter Malti at length. From his fatherhood journey to his favourite dance step taught by his wife, Nick made several fun revelations. But what caught the attention of social media users was the red kalawa (thread) tied on his right wrist. His Indian fans were glad to see him respect and follow Priyanka's Indian traditions.

Take a look:

Fans reactions

In no time, fans bombarded the post with their epic reactions. One of the users wrote, "Did someone notice he is wearing a rakhsha dhaga." Another said, "National jiju for a Reason." "He knows everything about India," wrote a fan.

As we all know that Priyanka is a spiritual person. On several occasions, the couple has been caught celebrating Indian festivals and pujas following proper Hindu rituals. Last year on Diwali, the couple organized a Lakshmi puja at their Los Angeles home. The two were seen lighting the diyas and puja lamps together and also did aarti.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared pictures.

Earlier, while speaking on Victoria's Secret’s VS Voices podcast, Priyanka had spoken about how her and Nick's faiths align. "Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives sweet surprise to 'jaan' Nick Jonas in Las Vegas hotel room; see pics

"I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well," she added.

On Professional Front

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for Citadel. She has been sharing the glimpses from the sets with her fans and followers. She also received a customized car from her husband, Nick to have a fun ride on the sets. She will also be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me and Farhan Akhtar.directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets swanky car from husband Nick Jonas as he takes care of her 'cool quotient'; see pic