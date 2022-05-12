Priyanka Chopra's heart melts whenever Nick Jonas sings for their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's heart melts every time her pop-star husband Nick Jonas sings for their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Apparently, every time, the newborn is fussy or isn't able to sleep, Nick sings to her. It calms his daughter down and the gesture wins PeeCee's heart. Nick took the advice of his elder brothers Kevin and Joe about taking care of his daughter. It was upon their suggestion that he started to sing for the baby girl and now it has become a bonding thing for them.

“Nick took his brother’s advice and started singing to her to calm her down and now it has become a big part of daddy and daughter bonding,” HollywoodLife quoted a source as saying. “Nick’s found that it not only helps her sleep but can calm her down when she is fussy. As soon as she hears his voice, she just looks at him with big eyes and smiles,” the report adds.

How does Priyanka react to it? “It melts Priyanka’s heart to see this and Nick sings to her all the time – with or without guitar,” the source told the publication, adding, “He will hold her and rock her back and forth and create little songs as he goes along. His family thinks that they might have another musician on their hands because she absolutely loves it.”

Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January. It was on Mother's Day that their daughter returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.

In a note on Instagram, the 39-year-old actor wrote that the family went through a "rollercoaster" of emotions in the last few months. She also shared the photo of the newborn although strategically hiding her face, on social media.