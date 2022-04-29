Priyanka Chopra grooves to Aamir Khan's song, flaunts bikini body during 'pool day' in LA home; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 in an extravagant three-day affair in India.

Highlights Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some alone time in her Los Angeles house

She shared videos and pictutres from her self-care time

Priyanka Chopra grooved to Aamir Khan's hit song and flaunted her bikini body as she chilled in a pool on Friday (IST). The 'Desi Girl' treated her fan and followers with a series of videos and pictures from her beautiful home in Los Angels. The actress who is mostly busy with her work commitments took some time out for herself and lounged in the pool, listening to her favorite 90s Bollywood music. Priyanka lives in Los Angeles with husband singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

Priyanka often shares videos and pictures from her LA home. In a recent post, she shared a glimpse of how she spends her days off. She captioned the post, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments."

Take a look:

In the videos, Priyanka can be seen grooving to Hindi songs including Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Baahon Mein Chale Aao remix, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Bin Tere Sanam remix and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein remix as she chilled in the pool. In one of the picture, the actress was seen flaunting her perfect figure in a black bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Fans reactions

As Priyanka asked her fans to guess the songs she was listening to, they bombarded the comments section with their answers. While most of them were able to recognize the songs, a few of them gave hilarious responses. Mushtaq Shiekh wrote, "Hahahaha the playlist. forever groovy!" A user wrote, "this woman just doesn’t age. Skin is glowing. Pure perfection." Another said, "Omg those are my fav songs."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Personal life

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl this year through surrogacy. The couple, as per reports, have named their child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Priyanka and Nick's daughter - who was born via surrogate - arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The birth certificate stated their daughter's name as Malti, reported the outlet. 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and means a small fragrant flower or moonlight.

For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in an extravagant three-day affair in India.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture with late father Ashok Chopra: Daddy's lil girl

Professional front

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Hollywood film ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ co-featuring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.