Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra gives sneak peek of her New York restaurant Sona; INSIDE pictures and videos

Global star Priyanka Chopra's new restaurant in New York is finally open for the public. The actress on Thursday gave a sneak peek of her restaurant to her fans and followers on the social media platform. She shared inside pictures of the restaurant and the delicacies it has to offer.

Priyanka wrote a long caption and revealed how her husband Nick had come up with the name, Sona. “TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labor of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!” she wrote.

“This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means ‘gold,’ and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!” she added, along with a laughing emoji.

Although the actress was feeling devastated as she was not there for its opening day. Due to her work commitments, Priyanka is currently in London. "I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime," she added.

Apart from the grand interiors, Sona's menu is also interesting. Restaurant head chef Hari Nayak gave a sneak peek into the menu through his Instagram page. From Dahi Kachori, Kulcha Kerala Kaima rice to Nick Jonas' favourite Gajar Halwa the restaurant has a wide variety of Indian dishes.

Take a look:

Earlier this week, several guests such as Priyanka's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, actor Michael Park, and many others visited the restaurant and shared pictures.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, hit shelves last month. Speaking about films, she was last seen in Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her performance was much lauded by the viewers and she also bagged many nominations.

Additionally, Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm". Also, she is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She has also been working on a couple of projects with her husband Nick Jonas.