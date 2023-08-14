Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as husband Nick Jonas performs at concert in New York | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Hands down! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have the steamiest chemistry in showbiz. From spending exotic vacays together to parenting their daughter Maltie, the couple never fails to woo their fans with a sneak peek into their lives. On Monday, the internet went bananas after Chopra dropped a series of unbearable steamy photos with her husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. The singer and his brothers, Kevin and Joe performed at a concert in New York and Chopra was them to cheer them up.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Priyanka Chopra can be seen getting teary-eyed as she sees Nick Jonas performing on stage. In the viral video, the global star can be seen wiping her tears as the camera shifts its focus on her.

Ahead of the concert, Chopra took the internet by storm with her pictures with Jonas. In the pictures, the couple can be seen all smiles as they posed for the camera. While Chopra slayed in a silver and black check-printed bralette featuring shimmering crystals from label Nue Studio, Jonas sported an all-white ensemble. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight."

Nick Jonas' concert kicked off at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Further, they are scheduled to perform in Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Detroit as part of their Five Albums. One Night. stadium tour. The concert tour will end in mid-October in Miami.

