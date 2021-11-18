Priyanka Chopra extends support to husband Nick Jonas as he shares health troubles with diabetes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

American pop singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his early teens. The singer has been quite vocal about it and often shares posts to spread awareness about his condition. On the occasion of National Diabetes Month, the singer-actor in his latest social media post shared that he came to know about him suffering from diabetes when he was just 13. The 'Jonas Brothers' singer took to his Instagram account to share a selfie and opened up about his diabetes diagnosis.

"In honor of National Diabetes Month, I’ve been recognizing #SeeDiabetes heroes on my story every day," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post adding, "Today resonates with me personally because it’s the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers.. And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1. I was devastated - frightened… Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I’m feeling low."

"I’m also thankful to have the technology from @dexcom to know where my glucose numbers are headed in real-time. That added peace of mind really means a lot, and I’m spending more time in range than ever. Learn more about my diagnosis and journey as a Type 1 over at @beyondtype1," he wrote.

Extending support to her husband Nick, Priyanka rushed to the comment section and dropped a heart-in-the-eyes and clap emoji on his post.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an elaborate three-day wedding celebration at Jodhpur in December 2018. They followed Christian and Hindu marriage customs and traditions.