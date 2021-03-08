Priyanka Chopra enjoys family date with Nick Jonas & Madhu Chopra, flaunts sweater knitted by mom

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra enjoys family date with Nick Jonas & Madhu Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Sunday reunited with her family. The actress has been in London for a while where she is shooting for her upcoming film The Matrix 4. Now, she has reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, who was earlier in LA, and her mother Madhu Chopra. Sharing her happiness with the fans, the actress posted pictures from her family time. She also shared a picture of her flaunting the sweater knitted by her mother.

Priyanka Chopra said, "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited." On the other hand, Nick Jonas also shared the same picture and wrote, "After isolating and testing I’m so happy to finally have some family time!"

Check out the pictures-

A couple of days ago, PeeCee announced her new venture on Instagram. The actress launched her own restaurant in the New York City of the US. Partnered with restaurateur and nightlife-guru David Rabin, her friend – businessman Maneesh Goyal, the Indian eatery is named 'SONA' and will start functioning by late March. Sharing the news, she wrote, "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavors I grew up with."

The pictures show Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas performing a small puja at the restaurant. The pictures are from September 2019. She added, "The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, hit shelves last month. Speaking about films, she was last seen in Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her performance was much lauded by the viewers and she also bagged many nominations.

Additionally, Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm". Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves. Also, she is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She has also been working on a couple of projects with her husband Nick Jonas..