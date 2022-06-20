Priyanka Chopra drops Malti Marie pic as Nick Jonas celebrates Father's Day with daughter, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS, PRIYANKA CHOPRA Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first father's day with daughter Malti Marie and going by their PeeCee's latest photo, it was all about love. the global star wished husband Nick on the special occasion and dropped an adorable pic of the father-daughter duo. The American pop singer and Malti Marie are wearing matching shoes in the photo. While the toddler's shoes have 'MM' written on them, Nick's says "MM's Dad". In this one too, Priyanka refrained from revealing her daughter's face. In the photo, the two have their backs to the camera.

Along with the photo, Priyanka also posted a heartwarming note for Nick. She wrote: "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more."

Nick too posted the same photo on his verified Instagram account writing, "First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming spy-thriller series 'Citadel'. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the clip, she can be seen driving around with her dog.

Alongside the video, she wrote: "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time." Her husband, singer Nick Jonas took to the comment section and dropped a heart. Take a look:

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka has also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'The Secret Daughter', in which she will share the screen space with with Sienna Miller.