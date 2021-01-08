Priyanka Chopra defies COVID19 lockdown rules by visiting salon in London, police confront: report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra defies COVID19 lockdown rules by visiting salon in London

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in London where she is shooting for her upcoming film Text For You. The actress is reportedly stranded there as the filming was originally supposed to end later this month. Latest reports claim that the actress flouted COVID19 rules by visiting a salon in London. The actress said to have been spotted visiting a salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and pet dog Diana at around 4.55 pm. The authorities were then reported who arrived and confronted the salon owner as well as the actress.

Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain, UK has announced a lockdown possibly until mid-February to stop the virus from spreading. Personal care services including salons, spas and others have been closed. A report in Metro.co.uk quoted a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police as saying, "Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued."

If further reports are to be believed, the actress or a salon owner did not have to pay the fine because they showed the documents containing the permission to open the salon privately for the film. PeeCee's spokesperson also clarified that the salon was opened for production and all the guidelines were followed.

Talking about the film Text For You, recently Priyanka's husband and American singer Nick Jonas shot for a cameo in the film. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan.