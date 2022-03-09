Priyanka Chopra dedicates Women's Day post to Ukraine crisis, international refugees and helpers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shared a post on International Women's Day

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to mark International Women's Day with a powerful quote and dedicated it to the women who have been brave and lent support to others during the international refugee crisis. She also referred to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War in her Instagram post. The White Tiger actress captioned it, "They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world. On a day meant to honour women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me. These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication. I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay (sic)."

Her quote dedicated to Women's day read, "To the women before me that fought the fight, I thank you. To the women after me, I will continue that fight."

Earlier, Priyanka had dubbed Russian military attack on Ukraine as "terrifying" and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a "catastrophic point". The actress, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram and shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis. "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future," she wrote.

The 39-year-old actor also attached a UNICEF donation link in her bio to help the children of Ukraine. Celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Leonardo Di Caprio, Gigi Hadid among many others have pledged donations to Ukraine.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Text For You opposite Sam Heughan. She will also be featuring in mega-budget Amazon Prime series Citadel opposite Richard Madden of Eternals. She is also set to make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa. It co-stars Alia Bhatt and KLatrina Kaif and is directed by Farhan Akhtar.