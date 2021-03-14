Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra calls herself lucky as she wishes mom Madhu & mother in law Denise on UK Mother's Day

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is known to keep a balance between her professional and personal life. The actress never fails to make her closed ones feel special and loved. On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram story to wish her mother Madhu Chopra and mom-in-law Denise Miller Jonas on UK Mother's Day. She shared an unseen picture of the two in which both the ladies are all smiles as they pose for the selfie.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Priyanka added a text, "Happy UK Mother’s Day...I am so lucky @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas.”

Priyanka often shares pictures with her family. Last week, she posted a picture of the entire family, posing together in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited."

Last year, Priyanka in her Mother's day post expressed regret of not being able to be with Madhu and Denise. "Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day," she'd written.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix-film The White Tiger. She is currently shooting in London for her upcoming project Citadel. The pictures from the sets of Citadel, which showed Priyanka and her co-star Richard Madden, were leaked online. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.