Priyanka Chopra attends Bulgari event in Paris with Blackpink's Lisa, Anne Hathaway | PICS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was part of an event hosted by the Italian jewellery brand Bulgari in Paris recently. The actress was one of the celebrities in attendance at the star-studded evening which also included the likes of Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop sensation Lisa. At the gathering, Priyanka seemingly had a wonderful time with Hathaway and Lisa and the trio clicked many pictures which are now going viral on social media and among the fan clubs.

The Citadel actress wore a shimmery gown to the event with a deep neckline. She completed her look with a statement neckpiece from Bulgari that had a purple stone engraved in it. She styled her hair in waves and opted for makeup that complemented her entire look.

Hathaway wore a yellow dress with a long, shirt-style overcoat on top of it. Lisa wore a tube top and a long skirt with a slit. Both Hathaway and Lisa looked stunning in their attires. They even shared some candid moments together at the event with Priyanka also joining them.

Priyanka has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming series Citadel from the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame. Richard Madden of Eternals and Game of Thrones co-stars with Priyanka in the multi-series franchise Citadel that is set at Prime Video.

Her upcoming film release is It’s All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan. It will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. The movie, which was earlier titled Text for You, is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth. Pop star Celine Dion will also star as herself in the movie.