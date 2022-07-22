Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration was a big surprise planned by Nick Jonas | INSIDE photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra enjoyed pool time with her family and friends

Priyanka Chopra's birthday was a big surprise for her. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her celebration with family and friends on social media and in the latest pictures, she posed with her birthday squad on different occasions. Priyanka thanked her husband Nick Jonas for planning and executing the party with utmost perfection and also expressed gratitude towards the fans who wished her on the special occasion and made it all the more memorable.

Priyanka shares pic of her 'birthday squad'

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses into her birthday celebration on social media. In an image, she was seen posing with her friends and members of the family. For this occasion, she opted for a stunning off-shoulder red dress with a cutout. In the pic, she posed alongside her husband Nick. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other. Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's sister is also seen in the picture as she joined her for her birthday abroad.

Priyanka thanks fans for the wishes

Priyanka Chopra thanked her husband Nick for planning and executing her birthday party. She also expressed gratitude towards the fans who wised her on the special occasion. Sharing a glimpse of a get-together with friends and family, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl (sic)."

Read: Suriya Birthday: Jai Bhim to Ghajini, best films of the Tamil actor you should watch right now on OTT

Thanking her fans for the wishes, the actress further added, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world.

Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed (sic)."

Inside Priyanka Chopra's birthday party

Priyanka had a blast on her birthday and the pictures are proof. In one of the images, she posed with Nick and their daughter Malti. In another pic, everyone gathered for a pool party. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also with her daughter on this special occasion. The gang sure had a blast on the special occasion and it was a time that will be remembered for the coming days.

Read: Salman Khan applies for weapon license for self-protection after death threat, meets Commissioner

Latest Entertainment News