Priyanka Chopra's 'bhabhi' Sophie Turner is expecting her first child With Joe Jonas, reports

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May 2019

Nick Jonas' brother and singer Joe Jonas tied the knot with Sophie Turner in May last year after dating each for almost over a year. The couple tried keeping their Las Vegas wedding a low-key affair, however, pictures and news from the wedding took over headlines. Priyanka Chopra's look at the wedding was also much talked about. Now, recent reports suggest that Joe and Sophie are ready to start a new chapter in their life as they look set to embrace parenthood.

According to a report in JustJared, Game Of Thrones star Sophie is four months pregnant. Sharing the information an insider said, “the couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.” Another source noted: “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Joe and Sophie are yet to give any official confirmation about the news. The couple’s wedding surprised everyone as it happened while the 9th season of Sophie’s TV series Games of Thrones was still on-air.

Sophie was 21 years of age when she tied the knot. Speaking to Rolling Stone about her decision to get married, Sophie said, “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she told the outlet. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28"

Currently, the Jonas Brothers are all set to continue their Happiness Begins tour.