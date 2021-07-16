Priyanka Chopra approves Nick Jonas' clean shaven look, singer recalls Cannes 2019 appearance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Priyanka Chopra approves Nick Jonas' clean shaven look

American singer Nick Jonas has taken off his beard, leaving netizens in awe of his clean-shaven look. On Thursday night, Nick took to Instagram and posted a video of him shaving his face. "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time," he captioned one of the images, wherein he flaunted his shaven face.

In the picture, he can be seen sporting a pink polo with a black floral design. Nick's latest posts have garnered several reactions from social media users, including comments from Nick's wife and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She shared a couple of emojis and approved his new look. Nick's brother Joe Jonas also commented, "Nick J’s off the chain," while Ryan Tedder commented, "Yungin!!".

Later, the singer-actor also took the fan down memory lane as he shared a scintillating picture with Priyanka Chopra from their Cannes 2019 appearance. He captioned the post: "#throwbackthursday Cannes 2019."

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

Talking about Nick Jonas, his band Jonas Brothers recently announced the dates for their 2021 Concert Tour. The tour is set to kick off in Las Vegas on August 20 and travel to 40 cities including Denver; Milwaukee; Nashville, Tenn.; Atlanta, Cincinnati, Boston, Charlotte, N.C.; Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix before making its final stop in Los Angeles on October 27.

“Can’t wait to get back on stage and perform for you guys with my brothers,” Nick tweeted.