Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma shower love as Preity Zinta shares first pic of her baby

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Tuesday treated her fans and followers with a sweet post as she shared the first glimpse of her new born baby. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough recently became proud parents to twins, son Jai and daughter Gia through surrogacy. The actress penned a sweet alongside the adorable picture. She said, "Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all. #ting."

Take a look:

In the picture, Preity can be seen cuddling one of her new borns. The face of the baby could not be seen as she wrapped the little one in a blue blanket and matching cap. Preity also had a burp cloth on her shoulder.

In no time Preity's post was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends from the industry. Actress Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Anushak Sharma dropped red heart emoticons. Newly wed Patralekhaa wrote, "Oh myyyy." Actor Dino MOrea also dropped a hred heart emoji.

In November, Preity announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins through surrogacy. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she informed her fans.

“A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles.

