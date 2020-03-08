Priyanka Chopra's outfit comes to Nick Jonas' 'rescue' at Isha Ambani's Holi party. Watch Video

Image shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in India and the couple was on the guestlist of the biggest Holi party of the season hosted by Isha Ambani. Bollywood stars including Priyanka- Nick, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Raj Kummar Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi were spotted at this grand party. This was all the more special for Nick as it was the first time that he would be celebrating Holi in India and looking at the pictures from the party, we are sure that he had a blast. After the party, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post pictures from the celebration but her Instagram story that featured a video of Nick wiping off his colour filled hands was the best.

In the clip, Nick can be seen enjoying a song and playing with colours at the party with Priyanka. Soon, he can be seen picking the actress' anarkali kurti and cleaning his hand with it. The video went viral and was shared by many fan pages of the actress.

Priyanka was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth who was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay.

On the work front, Priyanka recently finished the shoot of her Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The film helmed by Ramin Bahrani captures the journey of a tea vendor from a small village who goes on to become a successful entrepreneur in the city.