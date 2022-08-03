Priyank Sharma files police complaint after being attacked at Ghaziabad hospital | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANK SHARMA Priyank Sharma

Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma filed a police complaint after being attacked by a man at a hospital in Ghaziabad. The matter is under investigation. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, was attacked on July 30. Narrating the incident, Priyank revealed that an unknown man attacked him when he was exiting the hospital area with his parents.

Priyank Sharma Attacked

Priyank Sharma told ToI, "I was visiting a doctor for my mother’s check-up. My father was with us, too." After the check-up, Priyank said when they were exiting the premises, “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation."

A case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code Priyank, at the Kaushambi police station. "We tried contacting the hospital later for the CCTV footage to submit it to the police, but the hospital’s security did not give it to us. The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code," Priyank added.

Narrating the ordeal further, the reality TV star said 'he was lucky to get away with a few bruises, but is still wondering why he was attacked.' "I will be fine soon, but I have no idea who the person was and what he wanted from me," he questioned.

Priyank Sharma is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The handsome hunk who has been a part of some successful reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss 11, etc is now focussing on web shows. He also starred in the music video "Raanjhanaa" opposite Hina Khan.

