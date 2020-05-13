The Family Man fame actress Priyamani is in no rush to work with Hindi filmmakers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYAMANI__OFFICIAL Priyamani has also appeared in multilingual films such as Raavan and Rakta Charitra II.

National Award-winning actress Priyamani, who is basically known for her works in South film industry gained pan-Indian visibility with her roles in web shows like Manoj Bajapyee starrer The Family Man and Ateet. However, she is no rush to do Hindi films and show. In an interview, Priyamani said that she will wait for the right kind of roles as she satisfied to be part of the stories she has done so far. Priyamani is also known for her dance number in the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone blockbuster, Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty.

"It would be interesting to explore an opportunity if Hindi filmmakers think I can fit into any character in a film. I always look forward to expanding my career in the Hindi industry but (I am) certainly not rushing. So far, whatever work that I have done, on web shows and a film, I am very satisfied to be part of such stories," Priyamani told IANS.

Priyamani will next be seen in the Ajay Devgan-starrer Maidaan. She replaced Keerthy Suresh in the sports drama directed by Badhaai Ho! fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Based on the golden years of Indian football, Ajay will portray Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Priyamani will essay the role of Sasikala in Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut.

