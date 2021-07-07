Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Priyadarshan reveals why Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra & Ayushmann Khurrana rejected Hungama 2

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is all set to return to Bollywood with the release of his upcoming film Hungama 2. The film is a sequel to the director's 2003 hit release Hungama that featured Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in lead roles. Before starring Meezaan Jaffery as the lead in Hungama 2 Priyadarshan had initially approached big names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Sidhartha Malhotra for the sequel. However, the actors did not show much interest in the offer. Recently, in an interview during the promotion of the film, Priyadarshan revealed he does not blame the actors for not showing interest in the comedy project.

Talking to The Quint he said, "I don't face it in the south, because they know more about me. But here, I don't blame them for refusing, because if an actor doesn't feel confident about a director, they shouldn't do the film. Because then there will not be a comfortable interaction. Maybe these boys are more comfortable working with the new school; I belong to the old-school."

However, he further added that he knows about himself and he knows what he is doing with his projects. "See, it's a question of, of course, they think that we don't update. But I keep updating everything... So if you ask me, the film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which won the National Award for best feature of this year, so if I can win the National Award for best film of this year, I'm still good," said the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director.

Earlier while Priyadarshan had revealed that popular stars must have thought he is an "outdated" director. "I didn't go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film (Hungama 2). Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years," Priyadarshan told PTI.