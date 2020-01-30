Priyadarshan Birthday Special: Bhool Bhulaiya, Hera Pheri and 5 other movies you should watch again

Bhool Bhulaiya, Hera Pheri and 5 other movies of Priyadarshan you should re-watch now

Priyadarshan, known for giving cinephiles some of the best comedy films in Bollywood, has turned 63 today. While the filmmaker has directed many serious films like Aakrosh, Bumm Bum Bole, Virasat and others but he is known for lighting up the screens with his comedy films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya and others. As the filmmaker turns 63, here is a list of films that you should binge-watch today for an entertaining time.

Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri is still one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood. With colorful characters played by actors like Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty and iconic dialogues, Priyadarshan won over the viewers with fascinating inter-connected subplots in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiya

There was nobody before Priyadarshan who created magic on the big screen with his horror-comedy. Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the film has a huge fan base and people watch it again and again to date.

Bhagam Bhag

Starring Akshay Kumar (yet again), Govinda, Paresh Rawal and Lara Dutta, Bhagam Bhag is a situational comedy that is bound to bring smile to every face. When Govinda and Akshay face the most serious charge of murder, people can't stop laughing at their tragedy.

Hungama

Based on Priyadarshan’s 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Hungama features Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani. It is a film that brings out humours in a series of misconceptions and a bunch of misfits.

Malamaal Weekly

Malaamaal Weekly is yet another comedy masterpiece by Priyadarshan. It fared well at the box office and was remade in Telugu as Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw. Priyadarshan himself remade the film in Malayalam as Aamayum Muyalum.

