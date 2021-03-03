Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's Hindu wedding postponed due to COVID19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHAZAMORANI Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's Hindu wedding postponed

Veteran actress Padmini Kohlhapure and Tutu Sharma's son, Priyaank Sharma and producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza Morani were supposed to be married on March 5th in a Hindu traditional wedding ceremony but looks like the COVID19 pandemic has played spoilsport. According to a report in Time Of India, the duo's wedding has been postponed. Due to the increasing cases in Maharashtra, the couple decided to postpone the wedding and not put anyone at risk. Shaza and Priyaank's wedding was said to be a grand affair with around 250 guests which would have gone against the safety protocol as well.

A report in TOI claims that "now as there has been a resurgence of COVID cases in Maharashtra and the rules have brought the otherwise permissible limit of 250 individuals to 50 again," so the wedding stands postponed. The report added, "In view of this, the Sharmas and Moranis will have the Hindu wedding done soon but at a later date."

Currently, Shaza and Priyaank were in the Maldives for the pre-wedding festivities. Along with their close friends and family including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai and others, the duo has been enjoying their haldi and other ceremonies. The pictures and videos of the same have gone viral on the internet. The report in TOI read, "The Maldives festivities were a pre-wedding celebration to the Hindu wedding which was meant to follow four days from now."

Priyank and Shaza had a court marriage on February 4. The duo has known each other for more than ten years and it is said that they were supposed to get married last year but COVID19 happened.

