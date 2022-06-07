Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Price of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Burberry bikini will make you go 'Oo Antava'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the much-loved actresses in the South film industry. Slowly and steadily, she has started spreading her wings in the Bollywood industry as well. She is quite active on her social media handle where she keeps on interacting with her fans or treating them with her latest pictures and videos. Yet again, she made everyone's day special when she showed off her toned physique in her latest Instagram pictures. In the sultry photos, the actress can be seen in a Burberry swimsuit and printed pants. Her post hinted at her collaboration with Burberry as she was seen wearing a black coloured bikini set with a pair of yellow and black colour block trousers. Not only did it leave the fans drooling over her beauty but everyone also wanted to know more about the two-piece.

For those unversed but interested in the same, Samantha's black-coloured halter-neck bikini comes under Burberry’s vintage check design. It has removable padded cups and bottoms with a side-tie to give a supportive fit. After going through the official website of the brand, we came to know that the Mata Triangle bikini which is made in Portugal is priced at 400 USD which when converted to INR comes to Rs 33,343 approximately.

Meanwhile, the actress while posting her sensual pictures posted the details of the swimwear in the caption. See it here:

Her pictures got the attention of not just her fans and followers but several celebrities. Reacting to the same, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hottie" while Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Someone get the fire extinguisher. Uff." Samyuktha Hegde said, "Someone please call the fire brigade." While Chiranjeevi's daughter and Ram Charan's sister Sushmita Konidela wrote, "Omg. What this hotness."

Samantha's other set of pictures is grabbing everyone's attention. In the same, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a red top and pink pants. The caption read, "Twas some day."

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She has even signed a web series deal with Prime Video. The actress will be seen playing an unusual role in 'Yashoda,' which is directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

