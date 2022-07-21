President Droupadi Murmu gets wishes from Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia & other celebs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India after defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin leading in all three rounds. Ever since the announcement was made, celebrations are going on among her supporters. Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to wish the first tribal President of India. Actress Kangana Ranaut who had been rooting for Murmu ever since her name came in the nominations took to Instagram Stories and shared a heartfelt note for Murmu. She wrote, "India's 15th President-Draupadi Murmu (1st person from tribal background to reach the highest position in the nation), 2nd woman President of India, Congratulations Madam President, #DroupadiMurmu."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also shared a picture of 'Madame President' and wrote, "Congratulations #DraupadiMurmu- the 2nd female President of India. Empowered Women, empower the nation. #womenpower."

Sadhguru also wished the newly elected President and wrote, "Our warmest congratulations & best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on her pathbreaking election to the Highest Office, upholding the best egalitarian principles of Bharat. A moment of Pride & Joy for every citizen of the Nation. -Sg @draupadimurmupr #DroupadiMurmu (sic)."

For the unversed, Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on Thursday after the third round of counting as out of the 3,219 valid votes counted so far, she bagged 2,161 while Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha got 1,058.

