Preity Zinta wishes Bobby Deol on birthday, reveals she hasn't forgiven him for renaming her 'THIS'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta wishes Bobby Deol on birthday

Actress Preity Zinta dedicated a special Instagram post to his 'Soldier' co-star Bobby Deol on his birthday. The actor, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, got many sweet posts from his fans and friends in the Industry on his special day. On Wednesday, Preity shared a cute video on Instagram where she reminisced about the making of their film, Soldier. She said that she accompanied Bobby to shop for his costumes in the film, which made her felt like his ‘personal assistant’ than his co-star. The actress also revealed that Bobby had named her 'Pritam Singh' and made everyone believed the same.

Sharing a video of the song Hum Toh Dil Chaahe Tumhara, Preity wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Bobby D. I remember us shopping 4ur wardrobe for this shoot in New Zealand & how I felt like ur personal assistant instead of your co- star.”

“I still haven’t forgiven you for renaming me Pritam Singh & making everyone believe it’s my real name but that doesn’t change the fact that I LOVE U the mostest & U looked amazing in this film. Wish you too much happiness, success & love today, tomorrow & everyday. Muaah ! #Happybirthday #Friendsforever #Ting,” she added.

The actor has several hit Bollywood films to his name such as Gupt, Soldier, Bichhoo, Badal, Apne etc. After starring in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013, he took a break of four years and then appeared in Poster Boys (2017), followed by Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018), Race 3 (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019).

Meanhwile, Bobby's latest release in 2020 was a web series Asharam helmed by Prakash Jha.