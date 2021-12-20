Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta shows her 'ghar ki kheti' to fans as she 'goes bananas' while staying at home | WATCH

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has put on her gardening gloves and showcased her 'Ghar ki kheti' on Monday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity posted a video in which she showed her fans the banana tree that she had planted in 2019. She penned the caption, "Ghar ki kheti. Last couple of months we have stayed home with the babies and cancelled all plans, all trips and all events. It's been tough to stay in most of this year ( IPL bio bubble - travel quarantines etc) but nothing has given me more pleasure than to see my wonderful plants and trees grow and flourish since we planted them in 2019."

Take a look:

In November, Preity announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins through surrogacy. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she informed her fans.

“A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,” she concluded.

Last week, Preity treated her fans and followers with a sweet post as she shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby. The actress penned a sweet alongside the adorable picture. She said, "Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all. #ting."

For the unversed, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles.

-with ANI Inputs