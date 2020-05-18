Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITYZINTA Preity Zinta shares how her 'life aaj kal' looks like

Actress Preity Zinta shared her "life aaj kal" amid the lockdown. Preity shared a picture of herself along with her husband Gene Goodenough and mother wearing masks. "Life Aaj Kal (life nowadays). Hope everyone is wearing masks? It's the only way we can fight this virus and lockdown together and make a difference A#patiparmeshwar#Beresponsible A#Ma #Ting," she captioned the image.

Have a look at the same here:

Preity had shared another image of herself along with Gene. In the image, the actress is seen making a funny face at the camera while Gene is just seen smiling. "When every day feels like the weekend #photobomb#patiparmeshwar #day66 #stayhheome#staysafe A#ting," she wrote.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage