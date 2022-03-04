Preity Zinta shares a glimpse of her life with husband Gene Goodenough 'before babies were born'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta dropped a lovely throwback picture with her husband Gene Goodenough. Dressed in Halloween costumes, the couple is seen enjoying their time for 'their babies were born.' In the the picture, Preity is seen wearing a golden headgear. Posting the picture, the actress wrote, "Looking back at Halloween night. It was our one big party night before the babies were born. Now it feels like another lifetime. #flashbackfriday #nightout #ting."

For those unversed, in November 2021, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough announced the birth of their twins - Jai and Gia, via surrogacy.

On March 2, Preity Zinta celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough. To mark the celebratory occasion, she took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note for her 'Pati Parmeshwar'. She shared a priceless picture from their US wedding, and wrote, Happy Anniversary my Love... I love you... Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time." In the picture, Preity looks beautiful as a bride in red, holding a dupatta around Gene, who looked handsome in golden sherwani.

"You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations #Mr&mrsgoodenough #happyanniversary #patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting, " she added.

Meanwhile, Preity married Gene in 2016. The couple, who was dating since 2011, tied the knot on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in LA. Reportedly, Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.