Preity Zinta's workout video will motivate you to hit the gym right now!

Pulling off a Monday definitely demands motivation and actor Preity Zinta's new workout video on social media will surely drive away those Monday blues. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel where she can be seen doing a full-body workout using gym equipment. In the clip, Preity is dressed in grey activewear, with her hair tied in a bun at the top.

"Back to Pilates with Yas," she captioned the post. Preity added the popular Sinhala song 'Manibe Mage Hithe' in the background, to which actor Dino Morea could not resist commenting, "The track PZzzzzz."

Fans flooded the actor's post with heart and fire emoticons. Have a look at the same here:

Preity is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for her fans. Recently, she relived her childhood memories by visiting her family farm in Shimla. Sharing a video depicting her experience, the actress wrote, "I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that the minute it stopped raining I ran out and made this video. Glad I did so cuz minutes after it was pouring again Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many years was an emotional & exhilarating experience. Growing up, this place was dominated by the larger than life presence of my Grandfather, Grandmother and Rajinder Mamaji & Uma Mamiji. We spent the best days of my childhood here. Apple season was always special. So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc.

My fav part was apple plucking & collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season & of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice. Two years ago, I officially became a farmer & am so proud to be part of the farming community of the apple belt of Himachal Pradesh. Here’s a shout out to Himachal Apples that are the best apples in the world. I’m super stoked & proud of how well everything is maintained in all the farms given the covid situation, shortage of labour etc... I’m also extremely proud of my brother for going completely organic & replanting our orchard with organic apple trees. #Ting #Appleorchards #farmlife #familytime #proudhimachali Col. Zinta."

Meanwhile, on a different note, Preity recently clocked 23 years in Bollywood. She was last seen in the film 'Bhaiaji Superhit', which was released in 2018.

