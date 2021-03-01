Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on wedding anniversary, says 'Wish you were here'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on wedding anniversary.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough. The actress marked the occasion on social media with a special loved-up post for husband Gene while wondering, 'how time flies'.The dimpled beauty shared a beautiful picture with Gene. Preity tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

In the romantic post on their special day, Preity wrote that her husband is the reason that she 'looks down at her phone and smiles, and then walks into a pole'. Although the marriage took place in 2016, the couple was dating from 2011, evident from Preity's Instagram loved-up post where she revealed about clocking a decade together.

"Happy Anniversary my love...You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole...Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting," Preity wrote.

Preity Zinta’s 'Soldier' co-star Bobby Deol was quick to drop a comment. He posted a heart emoji in the comments section for the post.

Preity often takes to social media to share romantic messages for her husband, referring to him as "Pati parmeshwar".

"Love gets a whole new meaning with you in my life. Happy Valentine's Day my darling ... I love you #HappyValentinesday #Patiparmeshwar," the actress shared on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

From starting her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Preity made her presence even as a supporting actress, leaving a mark with her stellar acting skills. In 1996, she made her TV debut with a chocolate commercial.