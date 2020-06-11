Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITYZINTA/HRITHIKROSHAN Preity Zinta gives a 'Goodenough' haircut to husband, leaves Hrithik Roshan impressed

During the COVID-19 lockdown, we saw how many Bollywood couples became hairstylists for each other and gave them makeovers to their loved ones during the time when there was the unavailability of salons. Be it, Anushka Sharma or Rajkummar Rao, many actors and actresses shared their experience on social media. The latest addition to the list is the name of Preity Zinta who recently gave a haircut to her husband Gene Goodenough and shared photos and videos that spoke about her experience as a barber. After her sneak peeks, her fans commented on her post and appreciated her work. Not just them even her Koi Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan seems to be quite impressed with her newfound talent and shared his thoughts over her post.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote alongside, "I know he really trusts me when he lets me cut his hair I’m hoping it goes well otherwise... I don’t even want to think about it. Pls pray that Mr Goodenough gets a Goodenough haircut #lockdownhaircut #patiparmeshwar #haircut #quarantine #ting."

Alongside the selfie she shared on Instagram, she wrote, "Hair Cut Successful Hubby Happy I’m relieved and super excited So what do you think folks ? Goodenough haircut ? Whose next ? #patiparmeshwar #haircut #jugaad #MrGoodenough #ting."

Soon Hrithik commented and wrote, "better than ever," to which the actress replied and said, "Hrithik Roshan, trust me it was a roller coaster ride." Even Dia Mirza commented on the photo and wrote, "pro."

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan have worked in several films such as Mission Kashmir, Lakshya, and Koi... Mil Gaya.

On the personal front, Preity and Jane got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. On the work front, she has last seen in 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit which also featured--Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade.

