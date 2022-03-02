Preity Zinta drops wedding pic with 'Pati Parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough; pens journey 'from BF-GF to…'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta is celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough. To mark the celebratory occasion, she took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note for her 'Pati Parmeshwar'. Sharing a priceless picture from their US wedding, Preity thanked him for making her laugh all the time and loving her. The actress wrote, Happy Anniversary my Love... I love you... Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time." In the picture, Preity looks beautiful as a bride in red, holding a dupatta around Gene, who looked handsome in golden sherwani.

Talking about their journey 'from husband-wife to mom-dad,' Preity further added, "You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations #Mr&mrsgoodenough #happyanniversary #patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting."

Several Preity Zinta friends and co-stars from film industry wished the couple on their anniversary. Bobby Deol wrote, “Happy anniversary.” Sonakshi Sinha said, “Happy anniversary you guys.”

For those unversed, Preity married Gene in 2016. The couple, who was dating since 2011, tied the knot on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in LA. Reportedly, Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

In November 2021, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough announced the birth of their twins - Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a happy photo with her husband and wrote "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."