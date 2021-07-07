Pregnant Nusrat Jahan receives special 'boy or girl' themed cake, thanks friends for the surprise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRATCHIRPS Pregnant Nusrat Jahan receives special 'boy or girl' themed cake

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is set to have her first baby. The actress has been in the headlines lately for her separation from her husband and businessman Nikhil Jain. The couple who got hitched in the year 2019 parted ways six months ago. While Nusrat hasn't revealed who the father is, she has been flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow in the latest pictures. On Tuesday, the diva received a nice surprise from her friends and thanked them via her Instagram story.

Nusrat Jahan shared a picture of a special cake that her friends sent her. It was a 'boy or girl' themes cake with the message 'Thank you Didi' written on the base. The cake was decorated with blue and pink cream. It also featured fondant icing in the shape of ice cream cones along with both the colours swirled on each cone. Have a look-

Last month, pictures of Nusrat Jahan and her baby bump went viral on the internet after which she officially announced her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Nusrat shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen wearing a white top, blue jeans with a pink shawl over her shoulders. She was also seen cradling her baby bump while the pregnancy glow was quite evident on her face.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Kindness changes everything." Have a look at the same here:

Speaking about her separation with Nikhil Jain, she said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation" by the media or anybody I am not related to."

She had also released a long statement on her marriage and said, "Being in a foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an inter-faith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship."

On the work front, she will be seen opposite Yash Dasgupta in the Bengali film SOS Kolkata and the shooting of the same has taken place in August 2020.