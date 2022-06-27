Pregnant Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor get warmest congratulations from Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Pregnant Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor surprised everybody when they announced that the Bollywood star couple is expecting their first child together. Alia shared the good news with her fans and friends via her Instagram account. The Brahmastra actress posted a photo, where the couple is seen getting her sonography done. In the precious photo, her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the Instagram post as: "Our baby. Coming soon."

Congratulations are in order for Alia and Ranbir

Within minutes, Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry lined up to wish the couple. Congratulatory messages started pouring in from popular Bollywood celebs such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others. They took to the comment section to shower the to-be-parents with love and blessings.

"Heart is bursting," wrote Karan, whereas PeeCee commented, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait." Alia mother Soni Razdan too shared a note for the couple. She reacted to the photo by writing, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

"Oh wowwww congrats you two," said Ishaan Khatter while Parineeti wrote, "Congratss lovers!!" adding a baby emoji. Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and Sonu sood among others to extended wishes to Alia and Ranbir.

"My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much @aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor," wrote Ranbir's sister Ridhimma Kapoor Sahani wishing the couple.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Love Story

Alia and Ranbir met while shooting 'Brahmastra' in 2018. They dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film which is set to arrive in cinemas on September 9. The two got married in April 14.

Not long after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially became Mrs and Mr Kapoor, and once the no-fuss ceremonies got over, Alia shared a bunch of dream-like pictures of the couple on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures with Ranbir, who's seen sporting a well-developed beard. She wrote in the caption: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home, in our favourite spot -- the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship -- we got married."

She continued: "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together, memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Ranbir Alia's film Brahmastra

Ranbir and Alia are all set to star together for the first time in Brahmastra. The film apparently is set in two timeframes. The main story is set in present times where Shiva, a young man with superpowers travels 3000 years back in time to learn about weapons like Brahmastra in order to fulfill a mission.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.