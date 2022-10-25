Pregnant Alia Bhatt glows in pink as she joins Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu for Diwali Puja at home | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Kapoors and Bhatts for Diwali celebration

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Diwali together. Looking stunning in traditional attires, they joined Neetu Kapoor for the Diwali Puja at home. Ditching lavish celebrations, the Kapoors decided to have an intimate family gathering for Lakshmi Puja on the auspicious occasion. Neetu Kapoor shared some inside photos from the festivities featuring Ranbir and Alia. Also seen in the picture are Alia's mom and sister Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Reema Kapoor too joined the celebration.

For the puja, mommy-to-be Alia looked radiant in pink, while, Ranbir, who is seen holding the actress, looked dashing in a black kurta. The actress donned a pink salwar suit with heavy earrings. She completed her look with minimal makeup and a bindi on her forehead. Neetu Kapoor also shared a selfie with all the women including her, Alia, Soni and Shaheen in the frame. It showed them posing in the balcony with lights in the background. She simply wrote, "Happy Diwali," in the caption. These pictures have gone viral on social media and the comments section has been flooded with loving messages. Take a look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOORNeetu Kapoor's Instagram Story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOORNeetu kapoor's Instagram story

During the day, Alia wished her fans by sharing a picture from her last year's Diwali celebrations compared to a fresh picture that showed her lying down on the bed and chilling with her cat Edward. For the caption, she wrote, "Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed, love and light to all."

Alia Bhatt launches maternity fashion line

Alia Bhatt launched her maternity wear collection on October 14. The clothing line arrives two years after Alia launched a start-up venture in the kids wear category called Ed-a-mamma. The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement about her latest entrepreneurial venture and also shared some of the designs with the fans.

For the unversed, Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year, announced on June 27 that she was expecting their first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, she wrote: "Our baby ... coming soon." ALSO READ: Was Alia Bhatt pregnant before she got married to Ranbir Kapoor? Shaheen Bhatt has this to say

