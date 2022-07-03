Pregnant Alia Bhatt flaunts huge diamond ring as she reveals how she 'sipped koffee this year'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently took the Internet by surprise after she shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. The actress who is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor set the internet ablaze with her recent post. Alia on Sunday treated her fans with a series of pictures, revealing her look from Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Ever stylish Alia looked nothing less than a dream in the latest pictures. Alia can be seen wearing a cute pink floral cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. What caught everyone's attention was Alia's massive diamond ring. Alia's engagement ring is a Van Cleef and Arpels creation which is a French luxury jewellery brand.

Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned the post, "how I sipped some koffee this year," followed by heart and a cup of coffee emoticons.

Take a look:

Known to sport a no-makeup-makeup look, Alia once again opted for a dewy look to go with the outfit this time. She left her hair loose and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.

Alia will appear with her 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani' co-star Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan' season 7. The show will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 7.

The trailer of the show was launched on Saturday and looks like Karan is all geared up to get back on the coffee couch with his quirky questions and hilarious rapid-fire rounds. The trailer gave a glimpse of who will be gracing the couch this season. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

-with ANI inputs