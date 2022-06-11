Saturday, June 11, 2022
     
  5. Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead under suspicious circumstances in Telangana

Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead under suspicious circumstances in Telangana

Prathyusha Garimella was the founder of her own fashion label. A case under the section of suspicious death has also been registered by the Police.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2022 20:15 IST
Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella
Image Source : FACEBOOK

Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella

Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead in her home in Banjara Hills on Saturday afternoon under suspicious circumstances. She was 35 years old. According to the police officials, a carbon monoxide cylinder has been seized from her bedroom. Reportedly, her body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy. A case under the section of suspicious death has also been registered by the Police. 

For the unversed, Prathyusha was the founder of her own fashion label with the brand name, Prathyusha Garimella.

(More to follow)

 

