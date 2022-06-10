Pranitha Subhash blessed with baby girl; shares FIRST pic of new born

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRANITHA.INSTA Pranitha Subhash welcomed her first child

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films treated her fans and followers with an exciting update as she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with her husband, and businessman Nitin Raju. The 29-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Raju in May last year, shared the news of the baby's arrival on Friday on her Instagram handle. Along with a series of pictures from the hospital, the actress penned a long note and wrote, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

Take a look:

In April 2022, Pranitha had announced her pregnancy news. Sharing a couple of pictures with her husband Nithin, Pranitha had revealed that she had surprised him with the good news on his birthday. Dressed in coordinated white outfits, they also posed with a positive pregnancy test device. In the caption, she wrote, "For my husband's 34th bday, the angels above have a present for u."

She kept her fans and followers updated throughout her pregnancy journey. From maternity photoshoots to Godh Bharai ceremony, the actress shared several pictures on the social media platform.

Sharing a glimpse of her Godh Bharai ceremony on Instagram, Pranitha wrote "Seemantha.. In our community seemantha is done as she enters the 5th month," she captioned the post.

The actor was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature film Hungama 2. Subhash predominantly features in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her popular movies are Porki, Baava, and Bheema Theeradalli.

-with PTI inputs