Image Source : TWITTER Prakash Raj shares adorable pic of son Vedhanth selling mangoes at their farm, check out viral pic

Actor-politician Prakash Raj and his family have moved into their farmhouse in Andhra Pradesh following coronavirus outbreak. He is taking this downtime to spend time with his family and work on the farm. On Monday, the 'Wanted' actor took to social media tio share a picture of his son Vedhanth selling mangoes at their farm. In the picture, the young lad can be seen in all smiles as he sits on the ground selling mangoes amid the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj shared the picture and wrote, "My son ..The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass".

My son ..The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/dpzBcJQNVs — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 26, 2020

Prakash Raj married Tamil film actress, Lalitha Kumari in 1994.Together they welcomed three children; daughters, Meghna and Pooja and a son, Sidhu. Tragedy struck when Sidhu lost his life at the age of four after succumbing to injuries. The couple parted ways in 2009.

Prakash Raj with first wife

Prakash Raj then went on to marry choreographer Pony Verma in 2010. The couple welcomed son Vedhanth in 2016.

Prakash Raj with second wife Pony Verma

On his birthday, March 26, the actor offered 11 stranded workers from Chennai, Pondicherry and Khammam a place to stay at his farm house. He also urged people to take up the responsibility of helping at least one person in need during the lockdown due to Covid-19.

On my birthday today ..I did this .gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery..chennai.. Khammam.. it’s not just government s responsibility..it’s ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let’s celebrate humanity .. let’s fight this united .. 🙏 #JustAsking pic.twitter.com/OX9hWqH05N — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 26, 2020

On the professional front, Prakash Raj is currently working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage