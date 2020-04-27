Prakash Raj shares adorable pic of son Vedhanth selling mangoes at their farm, check out viral pic

Monday, April 27, 2020
     
Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj shared the picture and wrote, "My son ..The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass". The actor, who was earlier married to  Lalitha Kumari, tied the knot with choreographer Pony Verma in 2010. The couple welcomed son Vedhanth in 2016.

Published on: April 27, 2020 16:04 IST
Actor-politician Prakash Raj and his family have moved into their farmhouse in Andhra Pradesh following coronavirus outbreak. He is taking this downtime to spend time with his family and work on the farm. On Monday, the 'Wanted' actor took to social media tio share a picture of his son  Vedhanth selling mangoes at their farm. In the picture, the young lad can be seen in all smiles as he sits on the ground selling mangoes amid the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj shared the picture and wrote, "My son ..The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass".

Prakash Raj married Tamil film actress, Lalitha Kumari in 1994.Together they welcomed three children; daughters, Meghna and Pooja and a son, Sidhu. Tragedy struck when Sidhu lost his life at the age of four after succumbing to injuries. The couple parted ways in 2009.

Prakash Raj then went on to marry choreographer Pony Verma in 2010. The couple welcomed son Vedhanth in 2016.

On his birthday, March 26, the actor offered 11 stranded workers from Chennai, Pondicherry and Khammam a place to stay at his farm house. He also urged people to take up the responsibility of helping at least one person in need during the lockdown due to Covid-19.

On the professional front, Prakash Raj is currently working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

