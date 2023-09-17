Mismatched star Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane gets engaged to her boyfriend, flaunts DIAMOND ring

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRAJAKTA KOLI Prajakta Koli with her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal

Popular social media influencer Prajakta Koli is now engaged to her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. Also a Bollywood actor, Koli announced her engagement on Sunday with an adorable post with Khanal and also flaunted her diamond ring. The couple are currently enjoying some quality time together in Pennsylvania.

In her Instagram post, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal can be seen twining in black sweatshirts. The YouTuber also flaunted her stunning diamond ring and wrote, "Vrishank Khanal is now my ex boyfriend."

Take a look at Prajakta Koli's engagement post:

Soon after she announced her engagement, her friends from the YouTube fraternity and fans flooded the comment section with best wishes. Dolly Singh, who is currently soaring with Thank You For Coming, wrote, "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO!! Hum sab jo chahte they wo ho hi gaya." Mrunal Panchal wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS." Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Congratulations." Sushant Divgikr wrote, "Okayyyy screamingggg so loudly !!!!!! Aaaaaaahhhhhh. This is the best news."

Who is Vrishank Khanal?

A lawyer by profession, Vrishank Khanal hails from Telangana. If reports are to be believed, the couple have been together since their college days. However, some reports state that Khanal and Koli met through a mutual friend nine years back. Their long-time friendship turned into love following which they officially announced their relationship on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Prajakta Koli, who started her career as a Radio Jockey, made her big Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. Before her film, she started her acting career with Netflix's popular romantic series Mismatched, along with Rohit Saraf. Their onscreen chemistry won hearts and garnered multiple fan pages on social media.

Koli recently appeared in Prime Video's mystery-thriller alongside Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, and others.

Also Read: Sophie Turner, who recently announced divorce from Joe Jonas, SPOTTED kissing co-star Frank Dillane in Spain

Latest Entertainment News