  5. Prabhu Deva enjoys IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match with Jay Shah in Colombo, pictures go viral

India won the Asia Cup 2023 by 10 wickets and defeated Sri Lanka on Sunday. Prabhu Deva, who is in Colombo for his film, was spotted with the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at the final match.

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2023 13:15 IST
Prabhu Deva
Image Source : ANI Choreographer Prabhu Deva with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

India on Sunday emerged as the winner of Asia Cup 2023. Team India defeated Sri Lanka with 10 wickets and triggered celebrations across the country. While thousands gathered at the R Premadasa Stadium to witness the final match, noted choreographer Prabhu Deva was also spotted enjoying the thrilling moment of India. 

Pictures of Prabhu Deva sitting with the Board of Cricket Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Roger Binny. In the viral photos, the choreographer can be seen enjoying refreshments and waving at the camera when he notices it. 

Take a look at the pictures: 

Prabhu Deva at Asia Cup Finals 2023 - India Tv
Prabhu Deva at Asia Cup Finals 2023

Prabhu Deva at Asia Cup Finals 2023 - India Tv
Prabhu Deva at Asia Cup Finals 2023

Also Read: Ind vs Sri Lanka: Anushka Sharma, SS Rajamouli, and other stars celebrate as India win Asia Cup 2023

