Prabhas wishes Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor on birthday

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. While birthday wishes from her friends, family, and fans started pouring in from early in the day. Shraddha's Saaho co-star and Southern superstar Prabhas also took to his Instagram to share his birthday wish for the actress. Prabhas shared a photo which appears to be a still from the shoot of Saaho. In the picture, the two could be seen in all smiles. Sharing the picture, Prabhas wrote, "Here’s wishing my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a very Happy Birthday!"

To note, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor were seen sharing screen space in a multilingual film Saaho. The high budget film was one of the most anticipated releases of 2019. The film also starred Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh who played the antagonist in the film.

Birthday Girl Shraddha Kapoor has been quite busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Baaghi 3. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in this action flick. The two were seen together in the first installment of the Baaghi franchise. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 6.

Post 'Baaghi 3', she'll be seen in Luv Ranjan's next film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and is slated to release next year on March 26.