Prabhas' whopping salary for Lord Rama role in Adipurush will SHOCK you. Hint, it's more than Rs 100 crore

Prabhas has acquired immense pan-India appeal after the success of Baahubali franchise. After working with Shraddha Kapoor in the 2019 action film Saaho, the Telugu star will be seen in the Hindi film Adipurush next. It is a modern-day retelling of the epic Ramayana and will hit the screens early next year amid huge fan anticipation. Meanwhile, Prabhas' paycheck for the movie has been a topic of discussion among the fans since long.

Prabhas charged whopping amount for Adipurush

Prabhas is one of the most in-demand actors in India right now. After the mega-success of Baahubali, Prabhas' market value has gone up by a huge margin. Even though his two films post Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, failed to match the expectations, he still charges a bomb for movie roles. While it was speculated that Prabhas charged Rs 100 crore for Adipurush, the figure is said to be even more than that. As per reports circulating online, Prabhas took home not Rs 100 crore but Rs 120 crore for the role as Lord Rama. Given his stardom and pan-India appeal, such a huge salary isn't unbelievable.

Huge budget for Adipurush

Adipurush is said to be one of India's costliest films ever made. Reportedly, it cost Rs 500 crore in production alone. Marketing and publicity cost will raise the cost even further. Like most of Prabhas' movies, Adipurush will also be huge on budget and VFX-heavy. The film wrapped up shooting earlier this year and now, the post-production is in progress.

Prabhas' upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be also be seen in Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan. Prashanth Neel of KGF fame is directing it and Prabhas will play a dark and violent character in it. He is also collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. Director Maruthi is also collaborating with Prabhas for Raja Deluxe which will have three female leads. Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which was a box office debacle.

