Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon party in Adipurush director Om Raut's residence, see viral pics

Prabhas was in Mumbai for a party that saw the attendance of Bollywood celebrities Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Adipurush director Om Raut.

Devasheesh Pandey Edited by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2022 15:53 IST
images
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon party together in Mumbai

Prabhas was sighted at director Om Raut's Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Om Raut had organised a gala party at his residence, which was attended by Telugu star Prabhas. Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon were spotted at Om Raut's grand celebration last night, according to reports. In black jeans and a maroon shirt, Prabhas looks dapper and seems to have worked out a new look. He also looks slimmer after losing some weight. He will be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar and director Maruthi's next films.

Prabhas parties with Bollywood celebs in Mumbai

These videos and pictures featuring Prabhas, Kriti, Saif, Sunny and Om Raut, have gone viral on social media. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is set to enter theatres early next year. T-Series and Retrophiles Pvt Ltd produced the pan-India film. This movie is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana and is set in the modern day. Now when the Tollywood star came to Mumbai, the star lights shone brighter. 

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kriti Sanon clicked in a co-ord set with a shrug and sling bag

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sunny Singh arrives in the car at Om Raut residence

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon at Om Raut residence

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan hug it out at Om Raut residence

India Tv - image

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas with director Om Raut

Huge budget of Adipurush 

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the cost of making Adipurush is set at Rs 500 crore, making it one of Indian cinema's most expensive films. As per the speculation on Twitter, Adipurush has been made at a whopping budget as mentioned above and Prabhas took home Rs 100 crore as his fees for the movie. Given his stardom and pan-India appeal, such a huge salary isn't unbelievable. 

Prabhas also has a huge project titled Spirit, which will be directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga.

(With news agency inputs)

