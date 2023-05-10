Prabhas on Om Raut and Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush': 'Have made this film...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Prabhas on Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. In the film, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Lankesh. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. Talking about the same, Prabhas hoped that the audiences like his portrayal of Lord Ram in the film, which the actor said has been made with "a lot of love and respect".

The makers of the multilingual period saga released the trailer of the film on May 09, six months after the teaser stirred a controversy over the depiction of Ravana and Hanuman as well as the quality of its visual effects (VFX).

Prabhas, who along with the crew chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Siya Ram' at the press event, said he felt grateful to portray such an iconic character. "I should thank Om for giving me this opportunity. We have made this film with a lot of love and respect. Hope you all like it," he said.

'Adipurush' courted controversy, including boycott calls, over the depiction of Hindu deities and the buzz cut sported by Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh when the teaser released in October last year. The 3.19-minute trailer mostly focuses on Ram's journey from Raghav to Adipurush as he braces for a war with demon king Lankesh. ALSO READ: Adipurush trailer OUT: Prabhas impresses as Raghav; Kriti Sanon looks surreal in periodic drama

Kriti Sanon on Adipurush

Kriti Sanon said sharing the trailer with the audiences globally is an "emotional" moment for her. "I have goosebumps right now. 'Adipurush' is more than a film to all of us. I'm grateful for the experiences we have had during the making of this movie. There are very few actors who have had the opportunity to play a character like this. So I feel very blessed." She said she has tried to play Janki with "full respect and devotion".

"I had respect and admiration for this character but it all got amplified as I shot for this movie. I could understand this character in detail. For me, Janaki represented the combination of a pure, kind soul with a strong mind. I've given my 200 per cent. They were gods, we are mere humans. So, if there's any kind of shortcoming, please forgive me," the actor added.

Adipurush Trailer

The video begins with Raghav(Prabhas), Janki (Sanon) and Shesh (Sunny Singh) leaving the Ayodhya palace for 14-year exile and traverses through the jungles where Janki is propelled to cross the Lakshman Rekha as Khan's Lankesh appears in disguise of a sage. It then transports the viewers to Lanka, gives a glimpse of Bajrang's (Devdatta Nage) meeting with Janki in Ashok Vatika, and Raghav's quest to crush evil forces as he travels across the sea with the army of monkeys and bears, led by Hanuman, to rescue his beloved wife.

Khan makes a brief appearance in the trailer, which ends with the demon king contemplating abducting Janki, but his look as Lankesh remains hidden for the audience in the trailer.

Latest Entertainment News